Historic Barn Grant Funding Available

Applications are now being accepted for the next round of funding through the Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Grant Program. Chris Moore, Executive Director of the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation says barns are critical to our state.

“Barns certainly are very representative of the state’s agricultural heritage and Washington, like a lot of states, is deeply rooted in its agricultural heritage. And the most iconic physical representation of that is the barn that sits on the landscape.”

The Preservation program has been going for more than 50 years.

Moore says to qualify, barns must be on the historic register.

“The other things that the committee looks for is; is it still part of a working agricultural landscape. The committee is interested in seeing that barns remain active. In the world of historic preservation we understand that a building that is used is going to be a building that is preserved.”

Moore says it’s also important to know the history and cultural significance of the barn.

For more info check out the official grant website.