Home Sales Continue Decline in Wenatchee

Home sales in the Wenatchee market were down 11 percent in October when compared to the same month last year and for the first time this year, the number of homes sold year to date is lower than last year according to numbers released by Pacific Appraisal Associates. It was the fifth consecutive month of lower home sales. The median sales price is up 13 percent to $328,700 and the number of homes on the market is up 38 percent compared to last year. There were 218 homes on the market as of the end of October.