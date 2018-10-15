Home Sales Down for Fourth Straight Month in Wenatchee Valley

For the fourth month in a row, home sales dropped in the Wenatchee Valley, though median sales prices continue to rise. The total number of homes sold was down 16 percent in September versus the same month last year though the median sales price was up 12 percent at nearly $326-thousand. Year to date sales are up one percent with the average sales price up 13 percent to more than $356-thousand. According to Pacific Appraisal Associates the number of homes on the market now is the highest we’ve seen in more than two years.