Home Sales Down in Cashmere and Leavenworth

Mirroring the story in the Wenatchee market, home sales in Cashmere and Leavenworth were down in the 3rd quarter compared to last year according to Pacific Appraisal Associates. Cashmere saw sales drop 37 percent, but the median sales price was up 24 percent to $385-thousand. In Leavenworth, sales were off 13 percent, and median sales prices dropped seven percent to about $412-thousand. The year to date median sales price in Leavenworth is still higher than last year at $420-thousand.