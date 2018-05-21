Hot Temps Equal Rising Rivers, but Better than Last Week

Temperatures are expected to get back into the upper 80s and even potentially 90s this week which has caught the attention of forecasts watching for flooding in Okanogan County. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says it’s not all bad news.

“The rivers are going to come back up, but not to levels that have been seen recently in North Central Washington.”

The hot temperatures are expected to again melt a lot of snow in British Columbia, some in areas that were burned by wildfires, but Wolf has good news there as well.

“The worst of it in North Central Washington appears to be over because we’re seeing the additional rises not being as significant because there’s less snow to melt in the mountains.”

Wolf says the rivers could return closer to normal by around the beginning of June.