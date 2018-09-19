“Hot Wheels” Report Lists Top 10 Stolen Vehicle Models in Washington

The vehicle thieves targeted most often in Washington over the past year is the 1997 Honda Accord, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) annual Hot Wheels Report.

The 2017 Top 10 most stolen list for Washington includes vehicle years ranging from 1991 to 1999. According to NICB, certain models of older cars and trucks are popular with thieves because of their longevity and the value of their parts, plus they are easier to steal. Newer and more expensive vehicles often have more sophisticated alarms and anti-theft systems and frequently are stolen to be resold intact or shipped overseas.

No matter what year the vehicle, auto theft is a costly crime that contributes to the cost of auto insurance nationwide. The good news is vehicle owners who include optional Comprehensive Coverage in their auto insurance policies are covered if their vehicles are stolen.

“Consumers pay billions each year for auto theft,” said Kenton Brine, NW Insurance Council president. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), more than $4.9 billion was lost nationwide to auto theft in 2015. “The cost to repair or replace stolen vehicles is reflected in insurance premiums,” Brine added. “That makes auto theft prevention an important issue for every vehicle owner.”

Brine also reminded drivers that Comprehensive insurance coverage (also referred to as “Other Than Collision” coverage), is the only coverage available to help auto theft victims recover the cost of losing their vehicle to theft (including repairing a damaged vehicle that is recovered or returned to the owner). “Comprehensive coverage is not typically expensive, and can usually be purchased separately from other policies,” Brine said, “though many consumers choose to purchase the coverage along with Collision and/or Personal Injury Protection coverage.”

Most metropolitan areas in Washington saw a decrease in auto theft rates in 2017, but it continues to be a widespread and costly crime, particularly if the vehicle owner does not have the right insurance coverage. In 2017, more than 38,000 vehicles were stolen in Washington.

Here is a list of Washington’s most stolen vehicles, according to NICB’s 2017 statistics:

1. 1997 Honda Accord

2. 1998 Honda Civic

3. 1999 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)

4. 1996 Subaru Legacy

5. 1991 Toyota Camry

6. 1999 Honda CR-V

7. 1995 Acura Integra

8. 1997 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

9. 1995 Toyota Corolla

10. 1996 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

