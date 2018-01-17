House passes bill aimed at lowering gender wage gap

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington House passed a measure that seeks to reduce the wage gap between men and women and provide equal growth opportunities and fair treatment in the workplace.

The Democratic-controlled House passed the measure on a bipartisan 69-28 vote Wednesday. The bill has passed the House in previous years but always died in the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans for the past five years. Democrats regained control of the chamber in November.

House Bill 1506 would modify the state’s Equal Pay Act by making it unacceptable for employers to retaliate against a female employee for asking about their wages or the salary of other employees. It would also allow women to receive the same promotional opportunities as men within a company.