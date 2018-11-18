Housing Code Open House Tackles Population Density

Industry experts, real estate developers and members of the community all met Tuesday to discuss Wenatchee’s growing housing crisis and the steps that can be taken to combat it.

MAKERS architecture and urban design had several suggestions, among them changes to the city’s zoning laws to allow for more population density.

City councilman Jim Bailey was on hand to observe, “The big picture is that we have to continue to make more space for people in a finite space and you only do that with increasing density. That makes people a little uneasy. People get accustomed, have been accustomed, (to this) for a long time. ‘This is the way it’s always been.’ Then all of a sudden now we’re suggesting doing something different. But there are things that just in reality have to do. This community is growing and it’s going to continue to grow.”

The lack of businesses outside of the city’s core became a subject that was brought up multiple times. Although more neighborhood businesses seemed to be something everyone in attendance wanted, most on hand agreed there was a feasibility issue attached to the problem.

“(When) building out to the edges, you’re a long way from services. The ‘walking two and half miles to go to dinner from your house’ kind of thing.” explained Bailey, “But it also was expressed tonight the economics of a mini-mall in every neighborhood. That’s not economically feasible either. I think this (plan) kind of addresses that. I think there is maybe some things we can look at and tweak … in the outer fringes of our community.”

Other issues discussed were design regulations and the feasibility of mixed-use development.