Humane Society expands Pet Food Bank

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) will be able to help pet owners struggling to feed their pets with a monthly pet food bank. Beginning this Friday, January 26th, those needing public assistance with dog or cat food can stop by the WVHS located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee. The Pet food bank will open on the last Friday of the month at 11 a.m. until available supplies last, or 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

Dawn Davies, Executive Director said the WVHS has always helped qualified recipients with free pet food once a year but now, income qualified pet owners can receive pet food on a more regular basis. Pet owners must be income qualified to receive food with ID and income verification (pay stub, SNAP benefits or Social Security paperwork, or a Medicaid/Medicare card).

Davies said the pet food bank program’s expansion comes after a recent partnership in Hill Nutrition’s Pets Shelter Love ® program. Food donations to the shelter are still encouraged, notes Davies, and donations can be dropped off at the shelter during normal business hours.

Pet food bank details;