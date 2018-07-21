Humane Society Selected For Community Foundation Endowment Grant

Press Release- The Community Foundation of NCW has chosen the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to receive its $50,000 Endowment Grant.

The Endowment Grant is a competitive grant open every other year to 501c3 nonprofit organizations in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. The grant provides the recipient with an annual stream of income through a permanent fund at the foundation, roughly 5% of the fund’s balance. As the fund grows through investment and added donations, the annual income increases for long term support of the organization.

The Endowment Grant is awarded to a well-established, extraordinary organization that is making a significant impact in the community it serves, has experienced leadership at both the board and staff level, and is poised to take the organization to the next level.

“While the grant committee had a difficult time making its decision, it was clear that the Humane Society had positioned itself for this opportunity” said Claire Oatey, director of community grants. “As a finalist for the previous endowment grant, they demonstrated improvements, implemented new policies that set them up for success, and exhibited a strong board and staff. We feel confident they are ready to take advantage of the opportunities this endowment will provide.”

Out of eighteen applicants, four finalists were chosen to give presentations to the Endowment Grant Committee, comprised of several board members. The other three finalists were: Methow Recycles, Women’s Resource Center, and Upper Valley MEND.

“Each of these organizations were deserving of the award” said Ken Marson, past board chair. “Their presentations were very well prepared, and they are all providing vital services to their communities. We commend their efforts and are proud of the work they are achieving. We hope they consider applying again.”

The next opportunity for the Endowment Grant opens February 1, 2020. For more information, visit www.cfncw.org/endowmentgrant.

-Jennifer Dolge/Community Foundation of North Central Washington