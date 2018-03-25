Hundreds March in Wenatchee to Protest Gun Violence

Organizers say more than 700 people attended the March for Our Lives event in Wenatchee Saturday afternoon. It began with speeches and music at the old Hastings parking lot at the corner of 9th and Chelan.

The crowd then marched to Memorial Park and back. Many were holding signs calling for stricter gun laws and action to prevent further gun violence.

The march was part of a national movement that began after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 students.