Hundreds Participate in Walkout at Eastmont High

Hundreds of Eastmont High School students, staff along with community members and younger students participate in the National School Walkout. Senior Richmond Rodriguez helped organize the event.

The students marched in silence to show respect to the victims of the Parkland, FL high school shooting and to demonstrate their seriousness.

Senior Zach Hammond says they had a pretty lofty goal.

Principal Lance Noell says the whole idea of the walkout was student driven which is why it was so important.