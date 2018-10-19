latest News

Hutchison – Cantwell Debate Saturday in Spokane

Posted By: Dave Bernstein October 19, 2018

The Washington State Debate Coalition will host a U.S. Senate debate on Saturday, October 20th with U.S. Senate candidates Maria Cantwell (D) and Susan Hutchison (R) The candidates will debate at Spokane Community College’s Lair Student Center at 3 p.m. Both candidates have confirmed they are participating pending the U.S. Senate schedule.

The debate will be Livestreamed here beginning at 3pm and broadcast live on KHQ and KONG TV. KING 5, KCTS 9, KOMO and TVW will aired delayed broadcasts.

