I-90 Closed at Vantage Due to Fire

Residents in Vantage who live within one mile south of I-90 at Huntzinger Road are being told to leave their homes this morning because of a wildfire.
Folks staying at Wanapum State Park have been ordered to shelter in place, and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
I-90 is closed in both directions this morning between milepost 115, east of Ellensburg to milepost 137, just east of the Vantage Bridge.
Eastbound traffic is stopped at the Kittitas Exit 115, 6 miles east of Ellensburg, and westbound traffic is stopped at Exit 137, the Junction of SR-26 on the east side of the Vantage Bridge.
No detour is available, and there’s no E-T-A for when the interstate might reopen.
