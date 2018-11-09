I-90 Closing Tuesday for Tree Removal

Maintenance crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum to remove trees next week.
The westbound lanes of I-90 will be closed at Exit 84 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 to remove several trees in the area. Traffic will be detoured around the closure using Exit 85.
Drivers should plan for added travel time. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.
WSDOT provides a variety of tools to help plan your trip over Snoqualmie Pass:
- Sign up for email updates and text message alerts.
- Snoqualmie Mountain Pass Web page for real-time travel information and to view traffic cameras.
- Check the weekly Construction Updates and Traffic pages for region-wide updates.
- Tune into the Highway Advisory Radio at 1610 AM and 530 AM.
- Follow us on Twitter @snoqualmiepass.
Call the I-90 construction hotline at 888-535-0738 or 511.
