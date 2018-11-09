latest News

I-90 Closing Tuesday for Tree Removal

TOPICS:

Posted By: NewsRadio 560 KPQ News Services November 9, 2018

Maintenance crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum to remove trees next week.

The westbound lanes of I-90 will be closed at Exit 84 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 to remove several trees in the area. Traffic will be detoured around the closure using Exit 85.

Drivers should plan for added travel time. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

WSDOT provides a variety of tools to help plan your trip over Snoqualmie Pass:

Call the I-90 construction hotline at 888-535-0738 or 511.

