I-90 Reopened, SR28 reopens south of Ephrata

UPDATE 4PM

Driving conditions were slick this morning in the Wenatchee Valley and outlying areas and Troopers responded to over two dozen accidents in the region by midday. State Trooper Brian Moore said most of those were in the mountain passes and involved drivers going too fast for conditions and unprepared for the road conditions. Fortunately no serious injuries resulted. Moore attributed the numerous accidents to the first significant snowfall to hit the area this season. Moore warns drivers to be prepared for winter travel conditions on their local commutes or before they head out for the holidays.

As of this afternoon, I-90 was open in both directions with Traction Tires Advised. Eastbound lanes were closed several times for numerous spinouts.

US2 Stevens Pass had a chain requirement for travel east and westbound.

US97 Blewett Pass was listing a Traction Tire Advisory

WSDOT Pass Reports

Grant County Sheriff’s Department reports SR28 has reopened after a lengthy closure. A vehicle collision at a train trestle has been removed .

UPDATE 10:45AM

I-90 Eastbound reopened with chains required both directions.

SR28 remains closed south of Ephrata with local detours in place. Vehicle collison at train trestle is being removed but there is no estimate tor reopen the road. BNSF is inspecting railroad trestle for damage.

US2 Eastbound posting a chain requirement. Traction tires are required westbound

Original story

SR28 is closed South of Ephrata. A vehicle has struck the train trestle on SR28 North of Neva Lake Road. The alternative route suggested; NEVA LAKE ROAD TO DODSON ROAD

Heavy snow has caused numerous spinouts on I-90 and the Eastbound lanes are closed at MP47 near Tinkham Road. Chains are required Westbound on I-90

A Chain requirement is posted Eastbound on US2 and Traction Tires are required for Westbound travel.

The Washington STate Department of Transportation posted a Traction Tire Advisory for east and westbound travel over US97 Blewett Pass

CLICK FOR THE LATEST PASS REPORTS