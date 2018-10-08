I-90 WB Lane Closure Near Cle Elum

Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum will have one less lane to travel for a few weeks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) communications officer Megan Lott says a string of accidents in the area prompted officials to test the road surface to see if it met standards for stopping ability “The test shows there are sections that did not meet those standards” The problem was found in the right lane only but Lott says after the section is ground down and resurfaced, the left lane will be tested a second time to confirm both lanes meet the proper friction standards for braking.

The section of concrete to be repaired is between milepost 88 and 90 and was completed last fall. WSDOT closed the lane October 2nd the closure will continue through October 22nd. Drivers can use US 97 to SR 970 or SR 10.

Drivers can expect more traffic on Blewett Pass and US2 Stevens Pass, particularly on weekends.