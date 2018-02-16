Improved Revenue Forecast for Washington

Numbers released by the Office of Financial Management Thursday at a meeting of the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council showed that overall state revenues increased by nearly $628 million for the current two-year budget that ends mid-2019 and approximately $1.3 billion by 2021. 12th District Representative Mike Steele says that’s good news for everyone.

If accurate, the increased revenue would push the state budget up to $49.1 billion.

Representative Cary Condotta expressed frustration with his colleagues across the aisle despite the improved revenue forecast regarding a bill that would reduce property taxes across the state.

12th District Representatives Condotta and Mike Steele join the Morning Report at 7:15 every Friday during the session.