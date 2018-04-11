Improvement projects to close Red Apple Road

Red Apple Road will be closed from Miller Street to Okanogan Avenue starting Monday, April 16th for a number of improvement projects. The City of Wenatchee will be constructing new curbs, sidewalks, water main, lighting and pavement improvements.

The intersection of Red Apple Road and Miller Street will be redesigned as a mini-roundabout.

Detours will be in place around the project as well as to the Emergency Department at Confluence Health.

Construction is expected to end in September.