Initiative would allow concealed carry on school grounds

A new initiative would allow licensed concealed carry permit holders to possess a pistol while on public or private school grounds in Washington State. School employees would be required to inform senior administrators that they will be carrying a firearm.

Organizers say the intent of initiative 1621 is to provide flexibility in addressing school security needs as well as extending the maximum reasonable constitutional rights to parents, volunteers, and other school supporters while on school property.

Supporters have until July 6th to submit 259,000 signatures in order for it to appear on the November ballot.