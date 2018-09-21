Injured Climber Rescued on Mt. Stuart

A 21 year old man was injured Thursday while climbing Mt. Stuart. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the injured climber but reported he suffered extensive injuries in a fall of about 90 feet when he experienced an equipment failure while rappelling down the west side of Mt Stuart.

Two attempts at a ground rescue were unsuccessful so a helicopter from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station was summoned. He was flown from the scene to Pangborn Airport and transferred to an ambulance for transport to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee