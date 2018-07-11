Injured Climber Rescued On Mt. Stuart

A climber was injured Wednesday while ascending the southwest face of Mount Stuart approximately 15 miles southwest of Leavenworth. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said Michael Getlin, 34, of Lake Oswego, Oregon was injured when a loose rock fell on his foot, resulting in a severely fractured foot.

Getlin’s wife and climbing partner called RiverCom 911 to report the incident while they were attempting to climb Mount Stuart via the “Alpine Ridge Route”. Getlin’s injury prevented him from walking.

Due to the severity of the injury and the 8.800 foot elevation on the mountain, a hoist capable helicopter was requested through Washington State Emergency Management.

A rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island responded to the scene and at 11:52am, the crew successfully hoisted Getlin and his wife off the mountain. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.