Injured Eastmont Students Listed in Critical Condition

A hospital spokesman says the two Eastmont High School seniors most seriously hurt in two separate accidents on Thursday morning remain in critical condition. Both 18 year old Anthony Wilson and Richmond Rodriguez remain in Intensive Care in Wenatchee.

Wilson suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash on Colockum Road near the Kittitas County line. Rodriguez was severely injured when he was ejected from the back of a pickup truck that veered off the Malaga Alcoa Highway and struck orchard trees.

Family and friends have set up fundraisers to help with medical expenses.

A GoFundMe page for Rodriguez can be found at gofundme.com/richmonds-spinal-surgery

Anthony Wilson’s GoFundMe page is gofundme.com/anthony039s-hospital-bills

Both students were graduating seniors and to honor both young men, fellow graduates will be wearing a white ribbon on their gowns during tonight’s graduation ceremony at Town Toyota Center.