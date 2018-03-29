Injured man pulls gun on 1st responder

A driver is accused of pulling a gun on a Grant County Fire District #5 firefighter who had responded after the man was involved in a serious vehicle accident in late February.

iFiber One News reports the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a first-degree assault charge against Andrew Reed, 27 of Moses Lake.

When emergency personnel responded, Fire District #5 Capt. Travis Svilar entered the vehicle to reach Reed. Sheriff’s office officials say Reed then pulled out a pistol and put it against Svilar’s chest. Svilar was able to push Reed’s arm out of the way and deputies disarmed Reed. Svilar was not injured and Reed was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed against Reed and he remains hospitalized.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Reed was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash Feb. 25th near Harris Road and Road I Northeast near Moses Lake when his vehicle left the road and rolled.