Injury Accident Closes Highway 28 Monday Night

Highway 28 was closed for about four hours Monday night after an accident involving a semi-truck blocked the roadway. The Washington State Patrol says the semi-truck was driving towards East Wenatchee near Rock Island Dam a little before 11:00 when it drifted over the center line and overcorrected causing it to strike an oncoming pickup truck. The semi then rolled onto its side and came to rest fully blocking the roadway. The driver of the pickup was taken to Central Washington Hospital. Their condition is not listed. The driver of the semi is being charged with negligent driving.