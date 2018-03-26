Input Wanted on Proposed East Wenatchee Park

A new park is in the works at 9th street in East Wenatchee. Eastmont Parks and Recreation is in the process of acquiring the land through state and federal grants. The current timeline calls for construction to potentially begin by 2020.

They are looking for ideas from the public on what it would like to see put onto the 2.3 acres of land. They are also seeking input on what the park itself should be called. Executive Director Sally Brawley says she would like to find a name that “resonates with the public”.

She says they hope to have a name picked sometime in April. One of the grant applications is due May 1st, and whatever it is called on that form is what it will be known as according to the state.

You can take a survey to share your ideas on what to include in the park and what to name it here.