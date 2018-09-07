Investigation Underway into Ephrata Shooting

Ephrata Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the Short Stop gas station and Tienda Mexicana Veracruz restaurant Thursday night between 6 and 6:30 p.m. The incident was over when law enforcement arrived, but one gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police or MACC Dispatch. Ephrata Police does not believe there is any threat to the public at this time. Highway 28 in the area was closed for about seven hours during the investigation.