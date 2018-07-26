Investigation Underway Into Rock Island Woman’s Murder

Douglas County Detectives are investigating the murder of Peggy M. Teulilo, 68 of Rock Island who was found in her home Wednesday morning. Sheriff Kevin Morris says her body was found inside her residence on Riverside Place. Teulilo has suffered severe trauma to her head.

In a press release, Morris said Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies went to Teulilo’s home after she failed to show up for work. After receiving no answer at the door, the Deputy entered the residence and discovered the victim at approximately 10:30am.

As a result of the initial investigation, the victim’s husband, 68 year old, Ului L. Teulilo of Rock Island, was arrested and booked into Chelan County Regional Jail for Murder in the 2nd degree, Domestic Violence.

The investigation is still active and more information will be released later.