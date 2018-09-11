Iron East and West Fires Behaving Very Differently

Here’s the latest update on the Iron East and Iron West fires:

Iron East Fire: 100 acres; 0% containment

Location: 12 miles northeast of Cle Elum, WA

Start Date: September 7, 2018

Cause: Lightning

Iron West Fire: 11 acres; 20% containment

Location: 12 miles northeast of Cle Elum, WA

Start Date: September 7, 2018

Cause: Lightning

Current Activity: The preparation continues on both fires, improving line, installing hose lays, chipping the removed brush and generally getting ready to remove fuels by ignition.

During early Monday morning, the eastern fire’s containment northeast line was tested and held. Interior embers began two very small fires ahead of the main fire. The wind rapidly expanded the eastern fire indicated by its long narrow footprint. Fire crews contained these fires. They also discovered another spot outside the dozer line which quickly extinguished. The eastern fire is now approximately 100 acres.

The fire is burning primarily in dry, dead and downed woody debris. These fuels retain the fire’s heat longer than twigs and grasses. In Fire Terminology these heavy fuels are known as 100 hour or 1000 hour fuels.

The western fire has not grown appreciably mainly due to its location in a deep depression that the wind has little effect on. It has been slowly moving down slope. The plan today is to continue direct fireline to put the fire completely out. There will be a Type 1 Helicopter devoted to working the western fire today.

Air resources were again used to cool both fires and slow progress. The fixed winged resources consisted of a VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) and a heavy tanker. Videos of these planes in action can be seen on Iron East’s Inciweb page.

Today begins a cooler and more moist weather trend for the next four days. The maximum temperatures will be in the mid-50s. This weather will allow crews to further to prep the containment lines, remove snags, and lay hose lines.

The team now has the necessary number of crews and types of crews to work this fire safely.

Evacuations: A Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation is in effect for approximately 12 structures in the vicinity of the Iron East Fire. Engines are actively patrolling these areas.

Closures: Closures are in place for trails in the area including the West Iron and Iron Bear Trails. Road closures include Forest Service Roads 9714 and 9715/7320. Maps and information on the closure will be available on Inciweb.

Smoke/Weather: Weather is expected to be cooler and more moist for the next four days. The maximum temperatures will be in the mid-50s.