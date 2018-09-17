Iron East Fire 90 Percent Contained

Here’s the last update from the Incident Management Team on the Iron East Fire:

This team will be transferring command of the Iron Creek fire on Monday to the local unit. The incoming Incident Commander is Kevin McPhee and the Incident Command Post will be located at the Cle Elum Ranger District.

Crews have made excellent progress. The fire is now 90% contained. Total acreage for the Iron East Fire is 117 acres. Drawdown of resources is underway as fire severity decreases. There are fewer than 100 personnel on the fire. Mop up and rehabilitation work will occur over the coming days.

Hot spots and smoke will be present in the interior until heavy rain or snow.

Ensuring public safety and the safety of firefighters is the utmost priority. Old Blewett Pass is closed for fire activity. We thank the public and recreationalists for their cooperation in avoiding the area. All evacuation notices have been lifted.

Evacuations: None.

Closures: Closures are in place for trails in the area including the West Iron and Iron Bear Trails. Road closures include Forest Service Roads 9714 and 9715/7320. Highway 97 remains closed until Friday morning to allow the installation of culverts. Old Blewett Pass is closed due to fire activity, we thank the public and recreationalists for their cooperation in avoiding the area. Maps and information on the closure will be available on Inciweb.

Smoke/Weather: Weather is expected to be cooler and more moist for the next four days. The maximum temperatures will be in the mid-50s.