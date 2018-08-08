Irrigation District Suffers Pump Failure

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District had a major pump failure in the East Wenatchee District over the weekend and it could take 2-3 weeks to get it back in service.

The District says with current water demand, the remaining pumps are unable to keep water in it’s reservoirs. To avoid the District from shutting down water service, they are asking for the public’s help in reducing water usage. Anyone with questions can contact the Irrigation District at 884-4042 .

Residents who get water from the canal are not impacted.