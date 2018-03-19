Irrigation Districts trying to manage threat of dam breach

The manager of the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District will be watching the forecasts this summer very closely for thunderstorms that could dump enough rain in the wrong spot and cause a catastrophic breach of the Eight Mile Lake Dam. Anthony Jantzer says up to 50 homes and buildings would be endangered about 20 minutes downstream in the Icicle Creek Island below the Snow Creek Trailhead.

Jantzer says thousands of acres surrounding the lake were burned bare by last summer’s Jack Creek Fire and he fears a nightmare scenario of a slow moving thunderstorm falling on top of a light snow pack in the drainage above the Eight Mile Lake Drainage. Compounding the danger, there is no weather telemetry equipment in the area to measure rainfall.

The threat has accelerated the district’s plan to replace the 1920’s era concrete and earthen dam in the next few years to an immediate priority. The dam was already considered to be in poor condition but the threat of a catastrophic failure is now increased because of the fire scarring in the drainage above the lake. The Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation Districts declared an emergency last week and is gathering permits to begin replacement work.

Jantzer says a dam failure is not imminent but it’s possible so the lake will be lowered another 13-15 feet before major runoff happens. An emergency action plan is being created with the assistance of Chelan County Emergency Management, U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Ecology Office of Dam Safety. Property owners under a potential threat will be contacted once a plan is completed.