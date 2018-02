A semi truck driver from Utah suffered minor injuries when his rig slid out of control blocking westbound I-90 on a bridge about one mile east of Cle Elum. The accident occured about 5:15am and a detour at exit 106 was setup to divert traffic onto US97 and SR970. The estimated time to reopen is 1pm.

Trooper Brian Moore says this driver was going too fast for the snowy conditions at the time