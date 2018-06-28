Jeff Smith, “Heart and Soul” of PUD is Retiring

A member of Chelan PUD’s Senior Management team, Jeff Smith is retiring after 30 years with the district. Family, friends and co-workers wished him a happy retirement at a PUD hosted ceremony Wednesday. We caught up to a few of the well wishers in attendance to ask their thoughts on Smith’s impact on the PUD.

PUD General Manager Steve Wright said Smith has been the heart and soul of the PUD and will be missed. Wright said when he came to Chelan PUD five years ago, he relied on Smith for his relationships and sense of doing what is right for the community “That’s going to be the hard part. We’ve had lots of conversations with Jeff about how are we going to transfer all of the things that are in his head and take the things that are in his heart and make sure we keep those things in the PUD” Wright said.

Commissioner Dennis Bolz says Smith will be difficult to replace, “As a Commission, we are going to miss him, as an organization, we are going to miss him. We enjoy Jeff as a person and we’re just just simply going to miss his presence and his skills”

Retired PUD Executive Wayne Wright and Jeff Smith were broadcasters together at KPQ in the 1970’s before they were hired to work in the PUD’s communications department. Wright fondly recalled what a prankster his friend Smith was during their years at KPQ but agreed with the PUD’s General Manager Steve Wright that Smith is indeed the heart and soul of the PUD “You rarely meet somebody like Jeff that is so well connected and respected across the breath of the community and the PUD will miss that” Wright said.

Speaking after the reception, a melancholy Jeff Smith shared his feelings about how the recent tragedies in the Valley and the sudden loss of his brother earlier this month have reminded him how supportive the community has been during his career “It’s kind of a mixed feeling right now because that’s something we are all dealing with right now but at the same time I have a strong appreciation for what Wenatchee provides. It’s a wonderful place to live, wonderful place to work”

Smith has been a longtime community volunteer and has served on many boards ranging from the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival to the Wenatchee School Board.

He retires as managing director of district services effective July 1st. A search to find his replacement is underway but there is no timetable to name a successor.