Judge Candidate Forum at Pybus on Thursday Night

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for judicial candidates on Thursday night at the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus. Candidates from three races, Chelan County District Court Position 2 which is Kyle Mott and Allen Blackman, Douglas County District Court Position 1 which is Eric Bigger and Robert Hunter, and Chelan County Superior Court Position 3 with Kristin Ferrera and Charles Steinberg will be represented. The forum starts at 5:00 p.m. with a social and the questions begin at 5:30 p.m.