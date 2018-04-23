latest News

Judge Tom Warren passes at 77

Chelan County Courthouse where Judge Warren presided from 1986 until retirement on 2007

Posted By: Dave Bernstein April 23, 2018

Retired Chelan County District Court Judge Tom Warren has passed away at age 77.  Judge Warren died this morning at his home in Chelan.

Judge Warren retired in 2007 after more than 20 years on the bench.  He was a member of Lake Chelan Rotary, and was formerly in the Wenatchee Lions Club.

He served as president of the Washington Apple Blossom Festival and Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce.

Judge Warren is survived by his wife Mary Ann Warren and two daughters, Amanda Froh and Katy Warren and close family friend,  Deyanira Jorda Nolan.  Funeral services have not been announced.

