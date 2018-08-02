Wenatchee Area Unemployment Hits Lowest Mark in 28 Years

The unemployment rate for the Wenatchee Labor market was the lowest reading for the month of June since electronic records were implemented in 1990. The jobless rate dropped to 3.9%, a full point lower than May’s unemployment number.

The number of non-farm jobs in Chelan and Douglas County rose 2,400, a 5.2% increase.

There were 100 fewer manufacturing jobs than one year ago but the construction, education, health services and local government sectors continued to add to the improving employment picture with the number of construction jobs up nearly 11% since June 2017