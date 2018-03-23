Jury convicts man in death of Moses Lake woman

A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty of manslaughter by a Grant County jury in the 1991 death of Barbara Kipp of Moses Lake.

The Columbia Basin Herald reported the jury found 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo not guilty of second-degree murder. Kipp was found dead after court documents say she was planning on breaking up with Bravo.

He admitted stealing her jewelry, money and car but did not admit killing her. He was arrested in Texas in November of 2016.