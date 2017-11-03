Jury Duty Scam Warning

The Chelan County Clerks office is warning of scam calls going around the area.The callers are claiming they have a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty, but it can all be fixed with a payment. This is a scam.

The scammers are telling people to go buy pre-paid cash cards and then call them back and give them the numbers on the cards. County Clerk Kim Morrison says her office received a report of one victim who had bought five cash cards at $500 each and called the scammer back and told them the information on the cards. Morrison says that person had never been called for jury duty.

Morrison warns citizens to not release any personal information or purchase any pre-paid cash cards, or send them any type of payment. Do not call them back. You can call 509-667-6383 for further information.