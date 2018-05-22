latest News

K9 Deputy Grizzly Cleared to Return to Duty

Posted By: Kevin Rounce May 22, 2018

The Grant County Sheriffs Office says that K9 officer Grizzly has been cleared to return to duty. The dog had been recovering from surgery after a blockage was discovered in his intestine back on May 2nd. The blockage was successfully removed by Dr. Jesyka Morrison and the staff at Pioneer Veterinary Clinic in Moses Lake. When he went in for surgery, the department also offered a special thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. https://www.facebook.com/vik9s/ which donated a “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant to cover medical insurance for K9 Grizzly.

