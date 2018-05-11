Keith Goehner Announces Candidacy for State’s 12th Legislative District

Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner has announced his candidacy for State Representative

in the 12th legislative district for the seat, currently held by Cary Condotta. Goehner, a Dryden pear

grower, is completing his fourth term on the County Commission and will draw on his experience to

provide a voice for all of the constituents in the 12th district.

As a commissioner, he has been a strong advocate for agriculture, tourism, workforce training and

public health. Keith will continue to work on forest health issues, transportation funding to preserve

and enhance roadways, protecting constitutional rights; and ensuring counties and cities are provided

the funding to perform the necessary services of local government. Keith will place a special

emphasis on working with the availability and ever-changing healthcare options.

Community service and a desire to protect the lifestyle and environment of rural North Central

Washington have been motivators for his engagement in government. “Having lived in an

incredibly unique and beautiful place with wonderful people, it is imperative that we protect

and enhance what we have been entrusted with. If elected to the House of Representatives, it

would be a honor and privilege to serve the 12th district.” Candidate Goehner made theses statements to NewsRadio 560 KPQ …

Candidate Keith Goehner will be Michael Knight’s guest on “The Agenda”, 1:30 PM, Tuesday, May 15th on NewsRadio 560 KPQ