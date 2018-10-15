Kittitas County Fire Crews Battling Fire at Suncadia Lodge

Kittitas County fire crews and others from around the area are battling a fire at the Suncadia Lodge in the area of the restaurant and hotel offices. Public Information Officer for Kittitas County Fire District 7 Crystal Campbell says they’ve had to work with engineers to access where the fire is burning.

“The fire is in a very unique area in the roof area, so actually gaining access from inside or outside is extremely difficult right now. Apparently there’s some unique construction that’s in there.”

There is no estimate for when the fire will be completely out, but guests of the hotel were evacuated from the building when the fire started at about 4:00 a.m. and some have been able to get back to their rooms to gather their belongings.