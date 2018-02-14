High School Seniors and Juniors interested in a career with any law enforcement agency are invited to attend the Kiwanis Law Enforcement Camp. Trooper Brian Moore, a State Patrol recruiter says the week long camp will be held this summer at the State Patrol Academy in Shelton. Local Kiwanis Clubs can provide scholarships to students who are accepted into the camp.

Moore said “This is a great opportunity for High school seniors and Juniors that are interested in a career in law enforcement and we give them a chance to experience what a Trooper Cadet would be going through while training at the Academy”

There is space for just 26 students in the camp held July 22nd – 28th. The application deadline is May 6th. Here is a link to more information and the online application.

Moore says the over 80% of camp attendees eventually pursue a law enforcement career.