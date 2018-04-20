latest News

Knapps Hill Tunnel closure will require detour plans on Tuesday

Knapps Hill Tunnel on US97a/Google maps

Posted By: Dave Bernstein April 20, 2018

W.S.D.O.T crews will be closing the US 97A Knapps Hill Tunnel for lighting maintenance on Tuesday, April 24th from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists traveling to Chelan should consider Highway 97 on the Douglas County side of the Columbia River and using the Beebe Bridge exit at Chelan Falls.

A 15 mile detour around the Knapps Hill Tunnel is available on SR 971 between Navarre Coulee Road and Pat & Mike’s on South Lakeshore Drive but busses will not be allowed on the detour.

