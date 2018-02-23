latest News

KPQ Legislative Friday, February 23, 2018

Posted By: Dave Bernstein February 23, 2018

Hear live reports from 12th District lawmakers Brad Hawkins, Mike Steele and Cary Condotta every Friday on NewsRadio 560 KPQ.  Reps. Condotta and Steele appear live at 7:15am and Senator Hawkins is live at 8:15am.  If you miss their live reports, check back here for the interviews with KPQ’s Kevin Rounce and Michael Knight

Here is today’s feature with Sen. Brad Hawkins (R-12)

 

Sen. Brad Hawkins

 

Here is today’s feature with Reps. Mike Steele (R-12) and Cary Condotta (R-12)

Rep. Mike Steele

 

Representative Cary Condotta

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "KPQ Legislative Friday, February 23, 2018"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*