KPQ Legislative Friday Jan 12, 2018 Posted By: Dylan Carder January 12, 2018 Every Friday during the 2018 Legislative session 12th district Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele and Senator Brad Hawkins will appear on The Morning Report with Michael Knight and Kevin Rounce. Rep. Mike Steele, R-12 Rep. Cary Condotta R-12 http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/011218-Condotta-Steele.mp3 Sen Brad Hawkins, R-12 http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/011218-Hawkins.mp3
