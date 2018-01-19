KPQ Legislative Friday, January 19th, 2018

Every Friday during the 2018 Legislative session 12th district Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele and Senator Brad Hawkins will appear on The Morning Report with Michael Knight and Kevin Rounce.

The lawmakers discussed the agreements reached Thursday night on the so-called Hirst “fix” that triggered the approval of more than $4 billion in construction projects across the state that had stalled over the contentious water rights issue. The Senate and the House passed legislation aimed at addressing issues in the Supreme Court decision known as Hirst involving the use of domestic wells in rural areas. Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measures.

Here is the update from Cary Condotta

Senator Brad Hawkins update

Listen for updates from 12th District Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta every Friday at 7:15am and Senator Brad Hawkins at 8:15am on NewsRadio 560KPQ