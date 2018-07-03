KPQ Rides With Wentachee PD Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld Posted By: Alyssa White July 3, 2018 It’s called a “ride-along” … when a member of the media witnesses the daily work of the police department … in this report, Captain Edgar Reinfeld of the Wenatchee Police Department is the host for Michael Knight’s reports.. http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/RideAlong-act1-07-03-18-MK.wav http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/RIdeAlong-act2-.wav http://www.kpq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Ride-Along-act3-MK.wav
