KPQ Rides With Wentachee PD

Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld

Posted By: Alyssa White July 3, 2018

It’s called a “ride-along” … when a member of the media witnesses the daily work of the police department … in this report, Captain Edgar Reinfeld of the Wenatchee Police Department is the host for Michael Knight’s reports..

