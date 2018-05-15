Lady Knights Begin NWAC Tournament Friday

The bracket is set for the 2018 NWAC softball championship. The Wenatchee Valley College Lady Knights are heading into the tournament as the #9 seed.

They will have momentum on their side after finishing off the regular season with a sweep of Big Bend on Saturday. The Lady Knights picked up their 500th home win in program history in the process.

The NWAC tournament begins Friday at the Merkle Sports Complex in Spokane and is double elimination. WVC will start out by facing #8 Mt. Hood at 12:30 p.m. If they win, they will play again Friday night at 5:30 against the North Idaho and Columbia Basin winner.

A loss will send them to the losers bracket where they will play at 5:30 Friday night against the North Idaho and Columbia Basin loser. That would be an elimination game.