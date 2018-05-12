Lady Knights Win 500th Home Game in Program History

Wenatchee Valley College Softball finished off the regular season with a sweep of Big Bend Community College on Saturday. The day was already special considering it was sophomore day. It became historic when the Lady Knights beat Big Bend in the first game 8-1 to notch the 500th home win in program history. Allycia Gonzales powered WVC with 4 RBI. Aaliyah Enriquez struck out 7 batters to pick up the win.

In game two Saturday’s double header, Makenzi Howard and Glori Cheevers each contributed 2 RBI doubles to lead the offense to an 8-6 win. Enriquez once again pitched to a win.

In Friday’s action, #5 Walla Walla got the best of WVC in both games of the double header. In game one, the Lady Knights were held to just four hits in a 10-1 loss.

Game two on Friday was much closer, but WVC still fell short 3-2. Aubrey Constanza provided the only RBI for the Lady Knights.

This weekend wrapped up the regular season. Next up is the NWAC tournament May 18-21 in Spokane.